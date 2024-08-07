Seattle Mariners Outfielder Goes Viral For Incredibly Thoughtful Gesture on Tuesday
The Seattle Mariners lost on the field on Tuesday night, falling to the Detroit Tigers 4-2 at T-Mobile Park.
But they did win in the community before the game, as outfielder Mitch Haniger reminded us all that it's not always about baseball. In addition to impacting fans with wins and losses, baseball has the ability to inspire and uplift, and that's what the Mariners did on Tuesday.
Per Adam Jude of the "Seattle Times" on Tuesday:
Mitch Haniger has organized a fun event with Seattle Children’s Hospital — a ‘reversed signing’ with the kids autographing baseball cards for M’s players. Great concept and a great turnout.
In addition to Haniger, JP Crawford partook in the event. Luke Raley was there also, as well as the Mariner Moose mascot and other dignitaries.
Haniger's efforts in the community went viral on social media, with people like Dan Orlovsky of ESPN re-posting the video. In addition to the Mariners media, the event was picked up Front Office Sports as well:
Seattle Children's Hospital posted a thank you online:
Thank you Mitch Haniger for hosting Seattle Children's patient families for a reverse card signing event. We appreciate @Topps for creating one of a kind trading cards for our kids. Shout out to @MarinerMoose, Cal Raleigh, JP Crawford, George Kirby, Dylan Moore, Luke Raley, Justin Turner and Cade Marlowe for joining in on the fun!
The 33-year-old Haniger is having a difficult year at the plate, hitting just .209 with 11 home runs, but something like this will stand out far above his batting average.
The Mariners and Tigers play on Wednesday night at 6:40 p.m. PT.
