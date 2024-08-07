Former Mariners Star Ty France Delivers Heartfelt Goodbye to Seattle on Instagram
After being traded last week from the Seattle Mariners to the Cincinnati Reds, first baseman Ty France took to social media on Wednesday to express his gratitude to Seattle fans.
France posted the following on Instagram, courtesy of Circling Seattle Sports:
Seattle,
It has taken me some time to process everything that has happened over the past couple of weeks. This now how I envisioned by time ending in Seattle, but I truly want to thank all the incredible fans for your never-ending love and support! Playing for this team and representing this city for the last five seasons has been a dream come true. There was no better feeling than looking around the stadium and seeing fans in their berets and waiving their French flags. The energy you brought to T-Mobile Park nightly was unmatched and made playing for you absolutely electric. Thank you from the bottom of my heart. Au Revoir.
Simply put, that's a very classy response from a very classy player. Though France struggled since the second half of the 2022 season, he was a very popular player with the Mariners and someone who seemed to genuinly appreciate being a Mariner. Because of that, fans certainly respect him and are wishing him well in Cincinnati, where's homered in two straight games.
He hit just eight home runs with the Mariners before being designated for assignment and subsequently traded. He is not the first popular player that the M's have said goodbye to this year. They also traded Marco Gonzales in the offseason to the Atlanta Braves, who shipped him to the Pittsburgh Pirates.
The Mariners will be back in action on Wednesday night against the Detroit Tigers at 6:40 p.m. PT.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
NEW PODCAST IS OUT: The latest episode of the "Refuse to Lose" podcast is out as Brady Farkas talks about the series win over the Phillies and the possibility of giving Victor Robles a contract extension. Furthermore, we break down Jerry Dipoto's comments on 'The Wheelhouse' and talk with Ty Dane Gonzalez of "Locked on Mariners" and our own Teren Kowatsch. CLICK HERE:
MITCH GARVER? Manager Scott Servais caught some real heat on Tuesday for utilizing Mitch Garver as a pinch-hitter in the ninth inning. Here's why. CLICK HERE:
TURNER OK: The preliminary updates on Justin Turner's hand after last night's scary hit-by-pitch are positive. CLICK HERE:
Follow Inside the Mariners on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @wdevradiobrady. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE: