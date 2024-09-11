Seattle Mariners Get Fortunate Roster News as Slugger Returns to Organization
After being designated for assignment on Monday, minor league slugger Jason Vosler is back with the Seattle Mariners organization. He cleared waivers and has been re-assigned to Triple-A Tacoma.
That's not really surprising considering how late in the year it is. If Vosler had gone to free agency, he may have had a hard time finding a new job with just three weeks left in the regular season. This way, he gets to continue to collect a paycheck while also staying comfortable in a place he's had success this year.
The 31-year-old Vosler has had a great year in Triple-A, hitting .299 in 111 games for the Rainiers. He's got 28 home runs and 98 RBI as well, all while posting a .368 on-base percentage.
He did get a brief call-up with the Mariners, hitting .179 with three RBI in 10 games. He's spent parts of four years in the big leagues with the San Francisco Giants, Cincinnati Reds and Mariners. He's a .207 hitter in 261 at-bats.
Vosler will become a free agent again at the end of the year and given his productivity this season, it would be understandable if he wants to leave the M's organization for a chance at steady major league work.
We have no idea how the roster will shake out in Seattle, but as of this point, that doesn't seem likely to happen with the M's.
The Mariners will take on the San Diego Padres again on Wednesday at 6:40 p.m. PT. Bryan Woo pitches against Michael King.
