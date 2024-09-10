Former Seattle Mariners Hurler Finally Has Brutal Streak in History Snapped
Over the weekend, the Chicago White Sox finally won a game that was started by former Seattle Mariners hurler Chris Flexen.
It shouldn't seem like a big deal, but it was in that it snapped a brutal streak in baseball history.
Per MLB.com:
Aside from ensuring a happy flight home, Sunday’s win snapped a historic streak for the White Sox. The club had dropped 20 consecutive games started by Flexen -- an MLB record. Over that stretch -- which began in Game 1 of a doubleheader vs. the Nationals on May 14 -- Flexen had a 5.74 ERA across 102 innings.
The veteran righty went 6.0 strong innings, surrendering just two earned runs on six hits in a win over the Red Sox. He walked one and struck out six, but didn't factor into the decision. The 30-year-old is 2-14 with a 5.26 ERA.
In his seventh major league season, Flexen has played with the New York Mets, Mariners, Colorado Rockies and White Sox. He also did a year in Korea during the 2020 season, using that success to get back to the states, where he signed with the Mariners.
Flexen would go on to be a huge contributor to the M's in both 2021 and 2022. He won 14 games for the M's in 2021 as they challenged for a playoff spot until the final weekend of the season. He then won eight more games as they actually got to the playoffs in 2022. However, he struggled out of the gate in 2023, going 0-4 with 7.71 ERA. The team traded him to the New York Mets, who never used him. He finished 2023 with the Rockies before signing with the White Sox this past offseason. He'll be a free agent again after the year.
