Seattle Mariners' Gold Glover Issues Solid Injury Proclamation in Wake of IL Trip
The Seattle Mariners made a surprising revelation on Tuesday afternoon, announcing that Dylan Moore had been put on the injured list because of right hip inflammation.
However, Moore said he expects to be back when first eligible, per Daniel Kramer of MLB.com:
Dylan Moore said he tweaked his adductor last week in Boston then got an MRI over the weekend out of precaution, given the core area surgery he dealt with in 2023.
But he added that “it’s not even a Grade 1 strain” and expects to be back when eligible.
Moore, 32, has been a big part of the M's success thus far in 2025. He's hitting .286 with six homers, nine RBIs and five stolen bases, while also posting a .346 on-base percentage. Though he entered the year as a utility player, he's found himself assuming a mostly-everyday role in the wake of injuries to Ryan Bliss and Victor Robles.
A seven-year veteran, Moore is a lifetime .210 hitter. A defensive wiz, he won the Gold Glove at the "utility" position in 2024. In his absence, the Mariners will lean on Miles Mastrobuoni, Leo Rivas and the newly-recalled Samad Taylor.
The Mariners enter play on Wednesday at 17-12 and in first place in the American League West. They'll take on the Los Angeles Angels at T-Mobile Park with first pitch coming at 1:10 p.m. PT. Left-hander Tyler Anderson, who used to play for the M's, will pitch for the Halos. He's 2-0 with a 2.60 ERA.
Emerson Hancock will pitch for Seattle. He's 1-1 with a 7.71 ERA.
