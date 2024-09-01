Seattle Mariners Helped LA Angels Rookie Make Unfortunate Baseball History This Week
The Seattle Mariners lost to the Los Angeles Angels, 5-4, on Saturday night at Angel Stadium in Anaheim. However before that, the M's won 9-5 on Friday night.
That Friday night game was a clunky affair, with the M's scoring five runs in the top of the first inning off rookie starter Spencer Aldegheri, only to allow the Angels back in the game before ultimately putting it away.
The Mariners' five runs off Aldegheri were all unearned, as the big inning was aided by a crucial Zack Neto error. Because of that fact, the M's helped Aldegheri make some unfortunate baseball history.
Per Mariners PR:
Seattle’s big inning off lefty Samuel Aldegheri marked the first time a pitcher allowed 5+ unearned runs in his first career Major League inning since Archie Campbell did it for the Yankees (6 unER) on April 21, 1928 in a game against the Philadelphia Athletics.
The Neto error came off a dropped line drive off the bat of Jorge Polanco. Seattle continued to capitalize with a two-run double from Mitch Garver and a single from Victor Robles.
The Mariners are now 69-67 on the season and 5.0 games back of the Houston Astros in the American League West. They are also 4.5 games back of the Minnesota Twins in the battle for the third and final wild card spot.
The Mariners will be back in action on Sunday afternoon when they take on the Angels at 1:07 p.m. PT. Bryce Miller will take the ball on the mound against another rookie, Caden Dana.
