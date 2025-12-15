Is Cardinals infielder Brendan Donovan headed to Seattle?

The Seattle Mariners learned over the weekend that they will no longer have the services of free agent second baseman Jorge Polanco, who inked a two-year contract with the New York Mets. After retaining first baseman Josh Naylor, M's general manager Josh Hollander had zeroed in on keeping Polanco in the fold, but now must rethink his strategy moving forward.

Since news of Polanco's departure broke, one name continues to pop into the rumor mill regarding the Mariners. St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Brendan Donovan, a 2025 All-Star and former Gold Glove winner, has been one of the hottest names on the market, as the Redbirds are rebuilding their roster.

With the youth movement in full swing down in the Gateway City, the Cards are going to want maximum value (multiple prospects) in return, as Seattle Sports' Shannon Drayer wrote over the weekend.

"The Cardinals do not have to deal Donovan, who has two years remaining under club control," Drayer observed. "But his value presents new president of baseball operations Chaim Bloom the opportunity to make a significant early organizational mark."

The Mariners can trade power for consistency

Oct 12, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Seattle Mariners second baseman Jorge Polanco (7) hits an RBI single against the Toronto Blue Jays in the eighth inning during game one of the ALCS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

Polanco outslugged Donovan in 2025, hitting 26 home runs to just 10 for the Cardinals infielder. He also posted 78 RBI to Donovan's 50. However, with a lineup that boasts Julio Rodriguez, Josh Naylor, and AL MVP runner-up Cal Raleigh, the M's can afford to sacrifice a little bit of pop for productivity. Donovan is a lifetime .282 hitter, and he slashed .287/.353/.422 last season.

Donovan's ability to get on base (likely hitting in the two-hole), sets up that trio to drive him home. So, in essence, less power would mean more productivity. Donovan is also versatile defensively, capable of playing second, third, and outfield, and he's a viable option as a designated hitter, as well.

Right now, it's a waiting game for Donovan. With St. Louis holding his rights for the next four years, they may just hold onto him in what promises to be a transitional season in St. Louis. At the same time? A deal could be announced as early this week. Seattle fans will stay tuned as the drama unfolds, hoping that Hollander can work a little bit more magic in the Hot Stove League.

