Energetic Seattle Mariners Outfielder Continues to Make History on the Bases
The Seattle Mariners blitzed the Los Angeles Angels on Friday, scoring five runs in the top of the first inning en route to a 9-5 win at Angels Stadium.
Victor Robles played a huge role in the victory, going 3-for-5 with two RBI and a stolen base. The stolen base was his 21st of the season and 17th with the Mariners since coming over from the Washington Nationals.
Robles has made history with his ability on the bases according to Mariners PR, who put this note out before the game:
...that his 16 consecutive stolen bases without being caught are the most to begin a Mariners career in franchise history...
Of course, he now has the 17 after Friday's pilfer. Robles has been a true revelation for the Mariners since arriving in June, helping keep them afloat in the wake of serious injuries to Julio Rodriguez and JP Crawford.
He's hitting .278 for the year, but has hit .303 with the Mariners. He has four homers with Seattle to go along with 15 RBI. Robles earned a two-year contract extension for his efforts in Seattle and could very well slot in as an everyday outfielder in 2025.
Lifetime, he's in the eighth year of his career with the Nationals and Mariners. He won the World Series with Washington back in 2019.
The Mariners enter play on Saturday night at 69-66 and 4.0 games back in the American League West race. They will take on the Angels again on Saturday at 6:38 p.m. PT.
