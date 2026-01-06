Mariners All-Star Julio Rodriguez picked as the favorite for the 2026 AL MVP Award

Since being called up to MLB in 2022, Seattle Mariners centerfielder Julio Rodriguez has shown the promise of a prodigy. And, in the years since, he's accumulated All-Star game appearances and Silver Slugger Awards. But according to Major League Baseball itself, the man they call J-Rod is poised to have the best year of his career.

Now, MLB.com has named Rodriguez as the leading candidate to win the American League Most Valuable Player Award for 2026. This comes after teammate Cal Raleigh finished second behind the Yankees' Aaron Judge. This year, however, appears to be the Year of Julio.

CLICK FOR MORE: Mariners' power prospect Lazaro Montes could be 'All-or-Nothing' at the MLB level

Rodriguez batted .267, with 32 home runs, 95 RBI, and a .474 slugging percentage in 2025. And while many fans were enamored with Raleigh's feats of strength last season, Rodriguez was putting up some big numbers for the fourth straight year.

Julio Rodriguez is arguably MLB's best all-around player

Oct 10, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners center fielder Julio Rodriguez (44) catches a fly ball against the Detroit Tigers during the seventh inning during game five of the ALDS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images | Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images

Julio Rodríguez has a career batting average of .274, with a total of 112 home runs and 341 RBI. Rhe Dominican-born prodigy signed with the Mariners as an international prospect in 2017 when he was just 16 years old. He quickly developed in the Mariners' farm system and made his way to the big leagues at a lightning pace.

The young outfielder is a true five-tool player in MLB, showcasing excellence in hitting for average and power, fielding, throwing, and baserunning. Along with his offensive prowess, he finished runner-up for a Gold Glove Award in 2025, and centerfield at T-Mobile Park is nicknamed 'the No-Fly Zone' for his ability to track down pop-ups in the gap. Now, if MLB is correct in their prophecy, Julio Rodriguez will take home another accolade: the MVP Award.

More Seattle Mariners News & Opinions