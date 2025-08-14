Seattle Mariners Make Big Lineup Shift For Series Finale vs. Orioles
After losing 4-3 in walk-off fashion on Wednesday night, the Seattle Mariners are switching things up for Thursday's series finale against the Baltimore Orioles.
A day off for Cal
After starting the first two games of the series behind the plate, Cal Raleigh is getting a day off. Though Raleigh is still a favorite for the American League MVP Award, he's really struggled of late. He's hitting just .175 over his last 30 games, though he does have 10 home runs in that time.
He's hitless in this series, and Mitch Garver will start behind the plate in his place.
Naylor moves up
With Raleigh out of the lineup, the Mariners are doing their best to keep a R-L-R-L structure to the lineup. As a result, Josh Naylor will move up from third to second. He's hitting .409 over his last seven games and has RBIs in each of the first two games of this series.
Polanco too
Jorge Polanco has generally found himself hitting sixth or seventh in the new-look M's lineup, but today he hits cleanup as a way to keep a lefty bat sandwiched between Julio Rodriguez and Eugenio Suarez.
The 32-year-old Polanco is hitting just .125 over his last seven games, and he's hitting .229 over this last 15. The Mariners could use another hot streak from him if they are going to catch the Houston Astros in the American League West. Seattle enters play at one game back of Houston.
Other notes
--Cole Young is back in the lineup after an off day on Wednesday
--Dominic Canzone is also back, though he did pinch-hit in the ninth inning on Wednesday and record a sacrifice fly.
After this game is over, the Mariners will fly to New York for a series with the New York Mets.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
NEW PODCAST IS HERE: Brady is back on a Tuesday, talking about the epic 9-1 homestand, the M's playoff positioning, Eugenio Suarez's desire to return to Seattle in 2026 and much more, including thoughts on Andres Munoz's recent struggles. Furthermore, we are joined by Brad Adam of ROOT Sports, who talks about doing play-by-play this week in Baltimore, Luke Raley's return and much more. CLICK HERE:
RICK ON TV: Longtime Mariners broadcaster Rick Rizzs made his return to the television booth this week, and M's fans were pumped. CLICK HERE:
DAN THE MAN: Speaking at Ichiro's jersey retirement ceremony on Saturday, Dan Wilson delivered an epic line at the podium. CLICK HERE:
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @RefuseToLosePod. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.