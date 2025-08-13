Seattle Mariners Fans Were Pumped to Hear Longtime Radio Voice on Television
On Tuesday, we heard from ROOT Sports broadcaster Brad Adam that the Seattle Mariners were switching up their broadcast plans for the current series with the Baltimore Orioles, and the two games with the New York Mets at Citi Field.
He made the comments as part of the Refuse to Lose podcast:
"This road trip, we're going to switch, and we're going to split it like the good ole' days, Brady. You're going to like this. So back when (Dave) Niehaus and (Rick) Rizzs used to split TV and radio, we're going to do that this next five games with Aaron (Goldsmith) off. I'm going to take the first three innings of TV, and then go to radio, and Rick Rizzs is going to come over and do the last four through nine (innings), or however long it goes, on tv. So we're going to switch. That'll be fun. Be fun to get Rizzs back on TV."
Well, Mariners fans were elated to hear Rizzs on television, which is an extremely rare occurrence.
Check out some of the best responses on social media:
The Mariners beat the Orioles 1-0 thanks to a dominant pitching performance from George Kirby, who went seven scoreless innings. Andres Munoz secured the save, his 28th of the campaign.
The M's will take on Baltimore again on Wednesday afternoon with first pitch coming at 3:35 pm PT. Logan Gilbert will take the mound for Seattle while left-hander Trevor Rogers pitches for the O's.
Seattle is 67-53 and in a tie for first place in the American League West.
