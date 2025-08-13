Inside The Mariners

Seattle Mariners Fans Were Pumped to Hear Longtime Radio Voice on Television

Rick Rizzs is calling several innings on television throughout the Orioles and Mets series.

Brady Farkas

Hat and glove of Seattle Mariners center fielder Dee Gordon (9) sits in dugout during the third inning against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park in 2018.
Hat and glove of Seattle Mariners center fielder Dee Gordon (9) sits in dugout during the third inning against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park in 2018. / Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images
In this story:

On Tuesday, we heard from ROOT Sports broadcaster Brad Adam that the Seattle Mariners were switching up their broadcast plans for the current series with the Baltimore Orioles, and the two games with the New York Mets at Citi Field.

He made the comments as part of the Refuse to Lose podcast:

"​This ​road ​trip, ​we're ​going ​to ​switch, ​​and ​we're ​going ​to ​split ​it ​like ​the ​good ​ole' ​days, Brady. You're ​going to ​like ​this. ​So ​back ​when ​(Dave) Niehaus ​and (Rick) Rizzs ​used ​to ​split ​TV ​and ​radio, ​we're ​going ​to ​do ​that this ​next ​five ​games ​with ​Aaron (Goldsmith) ​off. I'm ​going ​to ​take ​the ​first ​three ​innings ​of ​TV, ​and then go to ​radio, ​and ​Rick ​Rizzs ​is ​going ​to ​come ​over ​and ​do ​the ​last ​four ​through ​nine (innings), ​or ​however ​long ​it ​goes, ​on ​tv. ​So ​we're ​going ​to ​switch. ​That'll ​be ​fun. ​Be ​fun ​to ​get Rizzs back ​on ​TV."

Well, Mariners fans were elated to hear Rizzs on television, which is an extremely rare occurrence.

Check out some of the best responses on social media:

The Mariners beat the Orioles 1-0 thanks to a dominant pitching performance from George Kirby, who went seven scoreless innings. Andres Munoz secured the save, his 28th of the campaign.

The M's will take on Baltimore again on Wednesday afternoon with first pitch coming at 3:35 pm PT. Logan Gilbert will take the mound for Seattle while left-hander Trevor Rogers pitches for the O's.

Seattle is 67-53 and in a tie for first place in the American League West.

Related Stories on Seattle Mariners

NEW PODCAST IS HERE: Brady is back on a Tuesday, talking about the epic 9-1 homestand, the M's playoff positioning, Eugenio Suarez's desire to return to Seattle in 2026 and much more, including thoughts on Andres Munoz's recent struggles. Furthermore, we are joined by Brad Adam of ROOT Sports, who talks about doing play-by-play this week in Baltimore, Luke Raley's return and much more. CLICK HERE:

DAN THE MAN: Speaking at Ichiro's jersey retirement ceremony on Saturday, Dan Wilson delivered an epic line at the podium. CLICK HERE:

GAME 1 FUN?: The Mariners have to actually make the playoffs, but if they do, which pitcher should start game one of a series? CLICK HERE:

Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media

Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @RefuseToLosePod. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.

Published
Brady Farkas
BRADY FARKAS

Home/News