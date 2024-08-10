Seattle Mariners Manager Offers Hilarious Assessment on Versatility of Starters
SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners have had to use a couple different players in unusual ways due to injuries this season.
One of the most abnormal situations happened during Seattle's series against the Minnesota Twins on June 30.
Starting pitcher Luis Castillo took an at-bat due to an injury to catcher Mitch Garver. He didn't end up swinging and was struck out — but it was an interesting moment that spawned some humorous comments from fans about how Castillo should have been allowed to swing.
Castillo didn't get his opportunity but at least one of the Mariners' starting pitchers was chomping at the bit not that long ago for a chance to get the barrels going.
"Often times (Bryce) has his spikes on late in games yearning for the opportunity to go into a game as a position player," Seattle manager Scott Servais said in a pregame interview Friday. "He let me know in Boston that there would be no question he would go over the Green Monster. In game he let me know that — 'Skip, I'm ready.'
Servais went on to joke about what his other starters' capabilities would be in pinch-running situations or as a reliever.
"It wouldn't be (Castillo), it certainly would not be (Logan Gilbert)," Servais said. "(George Kirby) might get thrown out of the game arguing with an umpire. And Bryan Woo — we got to keep him in bubble wrap so that's not going to happen. ... Bryce would be up there (for best outfielder). It certainly again would not be Logan. Logan's not going to qualify for much other than once every five days stay on the bump."
Hilarious inference about Gilbert's lack of coordination aside — it's funny to imagine where the starters would be if they were in other roles.
But if any of those hurlers find themselves in other roles — it also meant something went horribly wrong. Might be better (and more hilarious) to keep those hypothetical situations as just that — hypothetical.
