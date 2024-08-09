Some Amazing Numbers Regarding Seattle Mariners Starter Bryan Woo
SEATTLE — Amid the tough stretches and injuries that Seattle Mariners starter Bryan Woo has gone through this season — there's been a lot of good over the last week.
Woo was on the injured list two separate times this season and struggled to stay consistent in his first few starts after he returned on July 12.
But his last two outings have been excellent. He's gone a combined 13.2 innings pitched and has struck out 13 batters over that span.
When Woo has been on his 'A' game this season he's been one of the best starting pitchers in the league. And he has the stats to proved it.
According to a tweet from Locked On Mariners podcast host Ty Dane Gonzalez — hitters have a 31.8% hard-hit rate (ninth-lowest in the league), average 87.3 MPH exit velocity (16th-lowest) and have a 2% barrel rate (lowest in the league) against Woo.
One other thing that Gonzalez mentioned is that Woo is doing all of this for the Mariners by throwing mainly fastballs.
According to Baseball Savant — 485 of Woo's 962 pitches thrown this season have been four-seam fastballs (50.9% of his pitches). His second-most thrown pitch is sinker. He's thrown that 24.7% of the time (235 pitches in total).
Batters are hitting just .226 against Woo's fastball. He also has is generating a 23.6% whiff rate and an 18% put away rate (two-strike pitches that result in a strikeout) with his fastball, also according to Baseball Savant.
Woo has a 2.27 ERA in 13 starts this season with 50 strikeouts in 67.1 innings pitched.
Woo has made enormous jumps in his second year with Seattle and if his health and consistency can continue at its current pace — he could join his fellow Mariners pitchers Luis Castillo, George Kirby, Logan Gilbert and Andres Munoz as an All-Star sooner rather than later.
