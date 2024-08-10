Seattle Mariners Manager Comments on Reunion With Former Reliever
SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners are set to begin the final leg of their homestead with a three-game series against the New York Mets beginning at 7:10 p.m. PT on Friday.
The Mariners will have several challenges against the Mets: a solid lineup with some of the best power hitters in the league and two of the best left-handed starters they'll go against all year.
Seattle will also see a familiar face.
Former Mariners and current New York reliever Edwin Diaz will be in town for the series.
Diaz spent the first seven years of his career as a contracted baseball player with Seattle. He was drafted in the third round of the 2012 MLB Draft out of Caguas Military Academy in Puerto Rico and made his major league debut for the Mariners in 2016.
Diaz spent three years in the majors with Seattle. He was named to his first All-Star Game and was named Reliever of the Year, both in 2018. He had a 1.96 ERA and 124 strikeouts in 73 appearances for the Mariners that season and led the league in saves with 57.
2018 also spawned a funny moment where manager Scott Servais had to get a haircut in the style of Diaz's when the latter earned his 50th save of the season.
Seattle traded Diaz and multi-All-Star second baseman Robinson Cano to New York on Dec. 13, 2018. Since joining the Mets — Diaz earned his second All-Star selection and reliever of the year award in 2022.
Servais commented on Diaz returning to Seattle in a pregame interview on Friday.
"I'm always excited to see Eddy Diaz," Servais said. "Got a long history with him when he first came to the big leagues. Had a special haircut thanks to Eddy Diaz so there's a lot of history there. He's a special guy. He really is. When we see young players like that come to the big leagues that came out of our system play such a big impact on our team at that time — you know, things happen on the business side of it.
"... It's been fun to watch his career take off and hopefully we don't see him in this series. That's the goal. He gets three days off in Seattle — he can enjoy the surroundings and the city and go to Pike Place and all the fun things but hopefully doesn't show up at T-Mobile Park."
Diaz has a 3.82 ERA with 46 strikeouts in 33 appearances with the Mets this season. It would be a fun moment for fans to give Diaz an ovation he deserves if he were to make an appearance during the series. But, as Servais said, it might be better for the team if they only see Diaz during pregame pleasantries.
