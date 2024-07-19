Seattle Mariners On the Right Side of Post-All-Star Break History
The Seattle Mariners are set to begin the second half of the season with arguably the most important series of the year on Friday against the Houston Astros. The Mariners lead the American League West by 1.0 game and could lose the lead by getting swept.
The last time the two teams met was in a four-game series from May 27-May 30. Seattle took three games.
The last time Seattle played Houston, JP Crawford hit a walk-off home-run in Game 3 of the series which produced a viral moment of his dogs howling at the game-sealing hit.
The Astros have been on an upward trend since then. Houston has the best record in the AL (25-13) since June 1, according to Statmuse.
Even though the Astros have been on a roll, history might be on the Mariners' side.
Seattle hasn't done the best in its first post-All Star break outings (2-3 in first games after break since 2018 and 2-3 in series since 2018), but the second half of the season has been favorable to the Mariners.
According to Mariners PR, Seattle is 124-89 in the second half of the season since 2021, the sixth-best mark in the majors.
Last season, the Mariners went 43-30, which was the seventh-best second-half mark in the league.
The Mariners have a couple players with a hot streak going into Friday's game. Julio Rodriguez is 17 for his last 38 with three home runs and six RBIs in July, also according to Mariners PR. Cal Raleigh is coming off a six-game road trip where he hit five homers, including a pair of two-home run games.
The Mariners are 52-46 on the year and the Astros are 50-46. Seattle will start Luis Castillo and Houston will send out Hunter Brown.
