Seattle Mariners Getting Increased Production From Two Important Stars Recently
The Seattle Mariners are about to start one of the most important series of the season on Friday against the Houston Astros. The Mariners' starting pitchers continued to be elite in the weeks before the All-Star break, but the offense has lagged behind. As a result, the M's are just 52-46 and 1.0 game up on the Astros in the American League West.
In the six road games before the All-Star break, two Seattle batters seemed to find their swing.
Center fielder Julio Rodriguez and catcher Cal Raleigh had excellent road trips and hit multiple home runs each.
Raleigh went 9-for-25 with five home runs and 10 RBIs. According to Baseball Savant, six of Raleigh's nine hits had an exit velocity of over 100 MPH and five were registered as barrels.
Rodriguez went 13-for-22 with two doubles, two home runs and five RBIs over the same road trip.
According to Baseball Savant, six of those hits had exit velocities over 100 MPH. Rodriguez registered two barrels.
What's more impressive was Rodriguez' command at the plate. He hit the ball all over the field and connected on a combination of four-seamers, sinkers, sliders, cutters and splitters.
There's been other Seattle hitters that started to pick things up on the break. Victor Robles got three straight starts and performed well and Jorge Polanco had several solid games before his production teetered off towards right before the break.
The offense still has problems with strikeouts and bringing runners in who are in scoring position. But if the M's continue to build on what they showed during the road trip, those issues can improve in the second half of the season.
