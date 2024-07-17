Mariners Look to Break Disturbing Trend Coming Out of All-Star Break
The Seattle Mariners will begin the second half of their season against the team that has been breathing down their necks for the better part of three weeks: the Houston Astros.
The Mariners own a 5-2 record against the Astros this season but this series will help set the tone of the second half of the year. If the M's can send a message in this series, they can expand their lead in the division. If they are unable to do that, the Astros may take the division lead and never look back.
The two teams will enter play on opposite ends of the momentum meter. Houston has the best record in the American League since June 1 (25-13), according to Statmuse. The Mariners have lost seven of eight series.
The trends aren't on Seattle's side and history isn't either.
Since 2018, the Mariners haven't fared well in their first games post-All-Star break.
Since 2018, Seattle is 2-3 in its first game out of the All-Star break and has dropped three-of-five series. One of those series losses was a three-game sweep against Houston in 2022. There was no All-Star Game in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The most egregious post All-Star Game loss was a 13-0 defeat against the Los Angeles Angels in 2019. The Mariners were also swept that series.
If you're a Mariners fan looking for hope, here it is.
The Mariners' franchise star Julio Rodriguez is batting .447 since July 1 and Cal Raleigh is coming off a six-game road trip where he hit five home runs and had nine hits. He's batting .292 for the month of July.
Seattle's first game against Houston will be at 7:10 p.m. PTT on Friday at T-Mobile Park.
