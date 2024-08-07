Seattle Mariners Outfielder Posting Incredible Numbers on Rehab Assignment
We're not quite sure yet when Seattle Mariners outfielder Dominic Canzone is going to come back from his rehab assignment, but we do know that he's been posting incredible numbers at Triple-A Tacoma.
Canzone has been out since early July with an adductor issue.
Per @MILBMariners on social media:
Dominic Canzone’s rehab assignment:
5G, .421/.450/.790/1.240, 8H, 1 2B, 2HR, 4R, 3RBI, BB, 2K. #Rainiers
Minor league numbers won't always translate to major league success, but it's good to see Canzone making contact with authority. Manager Scott Servais recently said he thought that Canzone could return by the end of the current nine-game homestand, so if he's going to come back, the M's could use this type of production as they push for the playoffs.
Thus far at the big league level, he's shown that he's got excellent power in his game, but he's struggled with plate discipline and consistent contact.
The 26-year-old is hitting .211 with seven homers for the Mariners this season. He's struck out 44 times in 142 official at-bats. He has just 16 walks. He was acquired at the trade deadline in the 2023 season as part of the deal that sent closer Paul Sewald to the Arizona Diamondbacks. Josh Rojas and Ryan Bliss also came over in that deal.
The Mariners are 59-55 on the season and will play the Detroit Tigers again on Wednesday night at 6:40 p.m. PT. George Kirby will pitch for Seattle while American League All-Star Tarik Skubal will pitch for Detroit.
Seattle enters play at 0.5 games ahead of the Houston Astros in the American League West.
