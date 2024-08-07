Mariners Fans Couldn't Believe Manager Scott Servais in Latest Loss, Question Him on X
The Seattle Mariners lost to the Detroit Tigers on Tuesday night, 4-2, at T-Mobile Park. The loss dropped the Mariners to 59-55 on the year and puts them at just 0.5 games ahead of the Houston Astros in the American League West.
The game was disappointing on many levels for Seattle. First, the Tigers entered the game at 53-60, missing their best overall player (Riley Greene) and having traded away key players like Jack Flaherty and Mark Canha. Furthermore, Detroit started a pitcher with an ERA over 5.00 on the year, and the M's were coming off an off-day and should have been rested and motivated to compete. Instead, they looked flat.
Though all of that angered Mariners fans, nothing angered M's fans quite like seeing Scott Servais pinch-hit Mitch Garver in the bottom of the ninth inning.
Let's back up here and explain the situation. The Mariners trailed 4-2 in the bottom of the ninth and had the tying run at the plate with two outs. The Tigers were utilizing Tyler Holton (a lefty) so Servais went to his bench to bring out Garver, who is traditionally good against lefties. However, Garver has also been in a major rut, both mentally and physically. The 33-year-old is hitting .166 this season, .100 over his last 15 games and .140 over his last 30. He also spoke recently about receiving death threats for his poor play.
Because of all that, M's fans on "X" questioned Servais after the game for putting him in that situation at all. Garver had struck out on three pitches.
Per @MarinerMuse:
The amount of people saying "check Garver's OPS against lefties" as if
1. I don't know it
2. He didn't go down feebly on three pitches
He's not all there right now and Scott gave him the biggest AB of the game. Let him be the backup catcher for a while, FFS.
And from @Brittneyanne08_:
Can’t put him in that situation, man. You’re not doing him or your team any favors. Left on left would have been better.
And from @MarinersOnTap:
I still can't process the fact that Scott Servais put Mitch Garver in the game in that situation...
The Mariners are back in action on Wednesday night at 6:40 p.m. PT. Given that lefty Tarik Skubal is pitching for Detroit, you can expect to see Garver in the lineup.
