Seattle Mariners' Outfielder Moving Closer to Baseball History Among Cuban-Born Players
Seattle Mariners outfielder Randy Arozarena is chasing history on multiple fronts heading into Monday's series opener with the New York Yankees.
Armed with a 33-game on-base streak, Arozarena is one game shy of tying Robinson Cano for the longest on-base streak in the last seven years of franchise history.
And there's also this, courtesy of Mariners PR:
....that his streak is tied for the 6th-longest streak in a single season by a Cuban-born player in Major League history?...he trails Yordan Alvarez-HOU (36 G, March 30-May 16, 2023) and Tony Oliva-MIN (36 G, April 22-June 2, 1970) for the all-time record.
The 30-year-old Arozarena was born in Mantua, Cuba, but he now represents Mexico internationally, playing for that country in the 2023 World Baseball Classic. Acquired at the trade deadline last season, Arozarena is hitting .237 this season. He's got five homers, 20 RBIs and eight stolen bases. Furthermore, he's posted a .383 on-base percentage and a 140 OPS+.
If Arozarena is going to extend his streak on Monday, he'll have his first chance to do so against Clarke Schmidt, who will get the start for New York on the mound. The Yankees enter the game at 23-17 and in first place in the American League East. They got to the World Series last season, losing to the Los Angeles Dodgers.
The Mariners weill send Emerson Hancock to the mound as he continues to fill in for George Kirby in the rotation. He's 1-1 with a 5.70 ERA.
Seattle enters play at 22-17 and in first place in the American League West, though they've lost three straight.
