Seattle Mariners Rookie Reportedly at Top of Surprising Defensive Leaderboard
As the Seattle Mariners move toward the July 31 trade deadline, reports indicate they are targeting corner infielders. The Mariners have been linked to both first and third baseman, and reportedly have interest in a reunion with former infielder Eugenio Suarez, currently playing for the Arizona Diamondbacks.
If the team were to bring back Suarez, it would be based upon his offense, because defensively, the team has gotten solid contributions from rookie Ben Williamson, who was promoted to the major leagues in April.
Per M's broadcaster Gary Hill Jr. on social media:
According to Defensive Runs Saved the best 3B from both the NL and AL will be at T-Mobile tonight
Ke'Bryan Hayes +12
Ben Williamson +7
Williamson was known as a glove-first player through the minor leagues and that's borne out so far. Though he's hitting for a solid average (.256), he provides almost no power, as evidenced by his one home run, .315 slugging and .609 OPS.
He has just 10 doubles and no triples. Suarez, on the other hand, provides more impact. He's hitting .252, but has 28 homers, 72 RBIs and 16 doubles.
He played for the Mariners in 2022 and 2023, helping them get to the playoffs in 2022.
Seattle enters play on Saturday at 46-42 and in second place in the American League West. They also have a 2.5-game lead in the battle for the third and final wild card spot.
They'll take on the Pittsburgh Pirates on Saturday night at 7:10 p.m. PT. Luis Castillo will pitch for the M's.
