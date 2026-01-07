The Mariners are predicted to lose a major free agent to the Arizona Diamondbacks

After two separate stints with the Seattle Mariners, free agent third baseman Eugenio Suarez might be preparing for an encore in the desert, as well. Acquired at the trade deadline from the Arizona Diamondbacks, the two-time All-Star later exercised his free agent option and now might be heading back to the Valley of the Sun.

It's been more than hinted now that Suarez will probably re-sign with Arizona, with projections suggesting a 2-3 year contract around $20-23 million per year. Other rumors linked him to the Reds and the Mariners (of course), but a reunion with Arizona looks like a very strong possibility as of now.

"Suarez hit free agency after that for the first time in his career. Also worth noting, due to the mid-season trade, he was not eligible to receive a qualifying offer," Jim McClennan of SB Nation wrote. "Suarez has yet to find a new employer, and the D-backs have yet to find a credible replacement at third base. MLB Trade Rumors had ranked him the #20 free agent of the winter, projecting a three-year contract worth $63 million, with a return to the Reds, or going to the Red Sox... and the Cubs reportedly also in the mix.

"A reunion with Seattle should not be ruled out, with their GM [Justin Hollander] saying, 'His steady presence, great makeup, [and] what he brings to a clubhouse every day, it’s really hard to replicate. So we’ve maintained contact with Geno’s reps all winter long.'”

Oct 19, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Seattle Mariners third baseman Eugenio Suarez (28) reacts after striking out against the Toronto Blue Jays in the second inning during game six of the ALCS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

McLennan downplayed the chances of the Arizona deal actually getting done, saying the D-Backs are still holding out for the Astros' free agent Alex Bregman first. Just Baseball's Ryan Finkelstein predicted that Suárez would accept a two-year, $40 million deal with the Snakes if that's the offer that's truly on the table.

"There are many teams that could use help at third base, and yet I have Suarez returning to one of his former teams once again," Finkelstein wrote. "Right now, Jordan Lawlar is slated to be the D-Backs’ starting third baseman... This team needs a bat, and they already know Suarez fits like a glove. The D-Backs clearly loved Suarez and only traded him because it was the responsible thing to do in a lost season."

