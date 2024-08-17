Seattle Mariners Starter Makes Personal History in Tough Setback on Friday Night
The Seattle Mariners suffered another tough defeat on Friday night, falling to the Pittsburgh Pirates 5-3 at PNC Park.
The win snapped a 10-game losing streak for the Pirates, while the loss sent Seattle to its fourth straight defeat. The M's are 11-14 since the All-Star break and have dropped four straight against the Tigers and Pirates, who are both under .500.
The Mariners are now 63-60 and trail the Houston Astros by 3.0 games in the American League West and they also trail in the wild card race by 4.5 games. Seattle is seeking just its second playoff berth since the 2002 seaosn, but each loss makes those chances a little more fleeting.
Mariners All-Star Logan Gilbert suffered another tough-luck loss in the contest. going 6.1 innings while surrendering four runs (three earned). He walked two and struck out six. Despite having a 2.96 ERA for the year, he's just 7-9.
He also made some personal history in the bottom of the first inning: Gilbert threw a fastball at 100.2 MPH, which is the fastest pitch of his career. It was noted online by Shannon Drayer of Seattle Sports 710, as well as @PitchingNinja.
While the win-loss record doesn't show it, it's been an incredible year for Gilbert, who is also likely to receive serious Cy Young Award votes. With the 2.96 ERA, he's got 155 strikeouts in 161.0 innings. He's also posted a WHIP of 0.88.
The Mariners will be back in action on Saturday morning when they take on the Pirates at 10:05 am. PT.
