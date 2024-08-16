Versatile Seattle Mariners Player Sets Career-High on Thursday
The Seattle Mariners suffered a very difficult loss on Thursday afternoon, falling 2-1 to the Detroit Tigers. The loss completed a sweep for the Mariners at the hands of the Tigers and dropped them to 63-59 overall on the season.
With exactly 40 games left to play, the M's are now 3.0 games back of the Houston Astros in American League West and 3.5 games back of the Kansas City Royals in the battle for the third and final wild card spot.
Though the M's loss was incredibly disappointing, the game wasn't a total failure for utility player Dylan Moore, who made some personal history for himself on the basepaths.
The following comes from the Rotowire fantasy baseball portal:
ANALYSIS
Moore took advantage of his lone time on the basepaths to record his 22nd steal of the campaign, a new career high. The versatile veteran finished July on a six-game hitting streak, but his bat has gone cold in August to the tune of a .118/.268/.147 slash line and 34.1 percent strikeout rate across 41 plate appearances (11 games).
The 32-year-old Moore has had to play more than expected this season because of multiple injuries to shortstop JP Crawford. He's already amassed 357 plate appearances, which is approaching the most of any year in his career. A valuable piece who can play all over the field, he's hitting just .202 with nine homers and 36 RBI. He has a .312 on-base percentage and will continue to play at short until Crawford returns, hopefully before the beginning of September.
The Mariners will play the Pirates on Friday afternoon at 3:40 p.m. PT.
