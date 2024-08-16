Former Seattle Mariners Pitcher Hits Incredible Personal Milestone
Every once in a while, you have to step back from the baseball field and the standings page and just appreciate an awesome moment of human accomplishment.
Such is the case on Friday, as we salute former Seattle Mariners pitcher Miguel Batista, who reached an incredible personal milestone.
Per Hector Gomez on social media:
Former MLB pitcher Miguel Batista, reaches a new milestone: he graduates with a Master's Degree in Criminal Procedure Law.
Batista was a do-everything pitcher for 18 years in the big leagues. He played for the Arizona Diamondbacks, Washington Nationals, Mariners, New York Mets, Toronto Blue Jays, Kansas City Royals, Pittsburgh Pirates, Atlanta Braves, St. Louis Cardinals, Chicago Cubs and Florida Marlins. He started 248 games in his career and finished 164 others, also saving 41 total games.
Lifetime, he was 102-115 with a 4.48 ERA. He helped lead the Diamondbacks to the 2001 World Series title over the New York Yankees. That is still the only title in D'Backs history.
As for his tenure with the Mariners, he was with Seattle from 2007-2009. He started 52 games for the M's while appearing in 133 total games. He went 27-29 with Seattle, which was the second-most wins he earned with any franchise. He also had two saves for the Mariners and pitched to a 4.84 ERA.
We congratulate him on this next chapter of his career.
The Mariners will be back in action on Friday afternoon when they take on the Pittsburgh Pirates at 3:40 p.m. PT. Pittsburgh has lost 10 straight games.
