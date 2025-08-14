Seattle Mariners Starting Pitchers Enter Series Finale on August Roll
The Seattle Mariners enter Thursday's series finale against the Baltimore Orioles on the heels of a tough 4-3 loss on Wednesday night. Seattle saw its eight-game losing streak snapped with the defeat, and they are now one game back of the Houston Astros in the American League West.
Seattle still leads the battle for the first wild card spot by 1.5 games over the Boston Red Sox.
And while the M's have heavily utilized the longball in the month of August, they've also been pitching extremely well, as noted by Mariners PR:
...in 11 games so far in August, the Mariners pitching staff has combined for a 3.07 ERA (35 ER, 102.2 IP) that ranks 2nd in the Major Leagues during that span, trailing only the Cubs (2.91 ERA)...Mariners pitchers also lead the Majors in WHIP (0.96) and Opp. AVG (.202), while ranking 3rd in SO/BB (4.70) and 5th in Opp. OPS (.650).
Logan Gilbert went 6.1 strong innings on Wednesday, giving up just two earned runs on four hits in a no-decision. This followed George Kirby's standout performance on Tuesday, in which he went seven scoreless innings.
The rotation should be further strengthened next week, as it looks like Bryce Miller will return to the fold. He threw 5.2 solid innings on Triple-A Tacoma in his third rehab assignment. He was up to 98 mph with his fastball.
The M's will finish out the series with the Orioles on Thursday morning with first pitch coming at 10:05 a.m. PT. They'll play the New York Mets over the weekend.
