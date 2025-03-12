Seattle Seahawks Free Agency Approach Draws Frustrating Comparisons to Seattle Mariners
All of a sudden, the parallels are being drawn between the Seattle Seahawks and the Seattle Mariners.
NFL Free Agency started earlier this week and thus far, the Seahawks haven't done much of anything besides bring in quarterback Sam Darnold. Now, that's a big deal, but when you've traded Geno Smith and DK Metcalf, and released Tyler Lockett, fans are looking for more.
Furthermore, the Seahawks entered the offseason with a lot of cap space, and created even more in the Smith and Metcalf trades, but they haven't used it, especially on positions of need like the offensive line.
This inaction in free agency has reminded several fans of what we usually see from the Mariners, who haven't spent big in the offseason in years, despite repeated calls to do so.
Check out some of the reaction on social media:
This offseason specifically, the Mariners had needs at first base, second and third base, but they elected to pass on Alex Bregman and Pete Alonso. They have only signed one free agent hitter (Mitch Garver) to a multi-year free agent deal in the Jerry Dipoto era, which goes back to 2015.
The Mariners missed the playoffs by one game last season, which is why fans were so frustrated by the inactivity this offseason. The M's feel close to being a true contender, as do the Seahawks, who actually missed the playoffs despite winning 10 games in 2024.
The Mariners will have to hope some of their minor league prospects hit to help fill the voids left in free agency, while the Seahawks will turn to the draft.
