The Mariners Honored Now-Famous Fan in Perfect Way This Week
On Monday, Seattle Mariners' fan Josh George made national headlines when he accomplished the incredible feat of catching two foul balls in a row off the bat of M's infielder Josh Rojas.
On Tuesday, before game two of the series with the Kansas City Royals, the M's honored George in an awesome way, by having him throw out two ceremonial first pitches - with Rojas as the catcher.
Per the M's on social media:
Josh George, who caught two @JoshRojass foul balls on consecutive pitches last night, returned for batting practice today and, before the game, roles reversed when he threw not one, but two ceremonial first pitches, caught by Josh Rojas.
The odds of catching two foul balls in a row were listed as .0001 percent by the MLB "X" account, so George has become a bit of a national sensation in the last few days.
In addition to having the ability to catch the ball, it also looks like George knows what he's doing on the mound. Though both of his pitches were up-and-in to right-handed batters, he had some decent velocity and some good arm action.
The only other thing that could have made the game was more special was if the Mariners had won, but unfortunately, they lost 4-2 to the Royals.
Seattle will now embark on a very tough road trip through Baltimore and New York, taking on the Orioles and Yankees, who are currently sitting in the first and second spots in the challenging American League East. They'll play the Washington Nationals after that, making this trip a 10-game bear.
That road trip begins on Friday night in Baltimore.