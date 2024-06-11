Seattle Mariners Scratch Bryan Woo From Tuesday Start; Here's What Manager Scott Servais Had to Say
Update, 3:30 p.m. PT: Manager Scott Servais spoke to reporters on Tuesday afternoon and indicated that the team will know more in a day or so about Woo's status. They are hopeful to stay away from an injured list stint but don't know the extent of things yet.
3:00 p.m. PT: In a troubling development, the Seattle Mariners have scratched starting pitcher Bryan Woo from Tuesday's start against the Chicago White Sox because of arm discomfort.
Adam Jude of the Seattle Times reports that Woo is having an MRI and the team is waiting for results.
The team has tabbed veteran lefty Jhonathan Diaz as his replacement, as he comes up from Triple-A Tacoma. In other roster moves, the team designated Kirby Snead for assignment and did the same with Matt Bowman. They also re-called Eduard Bazardo.
The situation with Woo is concerning because he has a history of arm problems. He had Tommy John surgery while in college at Cal Poly and landed on the injured list with inflammation last season and again at the start of this season.
When he's pitched, he's been remarkably effective, putting up a 1.07 ERA through six starts. That's the lowest ERA through the first six starts of a season in team history.
As for Diaz, the 27-year-old has gone 7-1 this season at Triple-A Tacoma while posting a 2.98 ERA. He has appeared in three different seasons with the Los Angeles Angels, pitching to a 2-1 career record over 11 games. His major league ERA is 4.84.
The Mariners play the White Sox at 6:40 p.m. PT.
