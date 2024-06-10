Former Seattle Mariners' Pitcher Goes Viral For Insane Moment on Sunday
One of the craziest plays we can remember happened on Sunday afternoon, and it involved former Seattle Mariners' pitcher Yusei Kikuchi.
In the top of the 10th inning, Kikuchi, who now pitches for the Toronto Blue Jays, appeared to be trying to get out of the way of a foul ball in Oakland. Instead, he flew directly into A's first baseman Tyler Soderstrom, preventing him from making the play.
The Gate 14 Podcast posted the video:
YUSEI KIKUCHI LAYING THE BODY
In all seriousness, it's lucky that both Soderstrom and Kikuchi are OK. A full speed collision is not something that happens often on a baseball field, and that moment was more akin to an NFL tackle in the open field.
After the game, Kikuchi told reporters that he was a little embarrassed.
"I forgot that there's no fence," Kikuchi said through interpreter Yusuke Oshima. "After, I just wanted to create a little hole and hide inside it, because I was a little embarrassed."
The 32-year-old Kikuchi has a 3-5 record and a solid 3.48 ERA for the Blue Jays. He has struck out 71 batters in 72.1 innings.
A six-year veteran since coming over from Japan, Kikuchi spent three frustrating years with the Mariners from 2019-2021. He went 15-24 with Seattle and posted a 4.97 ERA during his tenure. He made the All-Star Game in 2021 but finished a disappointing 7-9 for that season and was moved to the bullpen as the team made a push for the playoffs. The Mariners declined a four-year team option they had on Kikuchi after that season and he also declined a one-year player option he had, entering free agency.
That decision allowed him to join Toronto on a three-year pact. He'll be a free agent again at the end of this season.
For Mariners fans, it's certainly frustrating to see Kikuchi tap into a level he didn't show in Seattle, but the M's have made out alright, utilizing Luis Castillo, Bryan Woo, George Kirby, Logan Gilbert and Bryce Miller in the rotation.
The Blue Jays ended up winning the game, 6-4, in 10 innings.
