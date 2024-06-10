Former Popular Seattle Mariners' Star Reportedly Could Be Dealt From New Team
Two things can be true at the same time.
The Seattle Mariners didn't get enough in the offseason trade that sent third baseman Eugenio Suarez to the Arizona Diamondbacks.
Also, perhaps the Mariners made the right decision in trading Suarez after all.
Suarez, now 32, spent two seasons in Seattle from 2022-2023 and gained immense popularity with the fans. His fun nature, prodigious power and "good vibes only" saying resonated with M's fans. But after he struck out an American League leading 214 times in 2023, the team moved on from him.
And now apparently the Diamondbacks might be trying to move on from him too. According to Bob Nightengale of USA Today, the D'Backs could look to trade him or bench him.
The Diamondbacks are willing to listen to offers for struggling third baseman Eugenio Suarez, who could soon lose his everyday job. Suarez has a $15 million club option the D-backs don’t intend to exercise.
Suarez is hitting .200 this season with five homers and 30 RBI. In the 11th year of his career with the Detroit Tigers, Cincinnati Reds and Mariners, he is a one-time All-Star who has hit 251 home runs. He hit a career-high 49 back in 2019 with the Reds and hit 31 and 22 over the last two years for Seattle.
If the Diamondbacks were to move him, they'd likely be looking for a team to take on a majority of his remaining salary for the season. For that reason, the Mariners don't seem like fits.
Follow Inside the Mariners on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Brady on "X" @wdevradiobrady
RELATED MARINERS CONTENT
1) M's schedule and results for the 2024 season
2) Rival executives expect the M's to be active at the trade deadline
3) M's win in extra-innings vs. Royals on Sunday. Here's how it happened: