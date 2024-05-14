Seattle Mariners Fan Goes Viral For Beating Insane Odds; Catches Two Foul Balls in a Row
The Seattle Mariners beat the Kansas City Royals on Monday night, 6-2, at T-Mobile Park. It was an excellent win for Seattle, who moved to 3-1 on the six-game homestand and took the opener against a very good Kansas City team.
While home runs by Luke Raley and Ty France were certainly impressive for Seattle, the most impressive thing that happened all night actually came in the crowd.
In the bottom of the first inning, with Josh Rojas at the plate, a Mariners fan down the left field line caught two foul balls in a row, on two consecutive pitches.
The MLB account on "X" said there is a .00001 percent chance of that happening.
We don't have the ability here at Fastball on FanNation to do the calculating math, but that is absolutely insane. I mean, there were just about 15,000 fans in attendance so on any specific foul ball there's a 1/15,000 chance of getting it. Then you throw in two of them and it's 1/15,000 x 1/15,000.... then you add in the odds of them being in a row and you can see where the odds get astronomically low.
But this fan somehow did it, making the plays both times. Making the moment even better was the above call by Mariners' broadcaster Aaron Goldsmith: "He got 'em both, he got 'em both!"
The Mariners and Royals will play again on Tuesday night and the odds that we see anything more crazy than this? They also feel about .0001 percent.
