This Video of a Young Cal Raleigh is Going Viral on the Internet
Entering play on Tuesday, Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh is leading the major leagues in home runs with 35. It's been a truly dominant first 90 games for Raleigh, who also has 74 RBIs and a .268 average. His 35 homers have already surpassed his previous career-high of 34, which was set last season. He's solidified himself as a true MVP candidate.
For his efforts, Raleigh is being rewarded well. He's been named the starting catcher for the American League at the All-Star Game and he's also going to participate in the Home Run Derby, which is, evidently, something he's always dreamed about.
Take the following video of a young Raleigh talking about the Home Run Derby, which is going viral on the internet thanks to a post from Daniel Kramer of MLB.com. He was only eight years old in this video.
Raleigh is going to have his father throw to him in the Derby, and he's going to have his younger brother catch. We addressed some of his potential strategy in the event in a recent conversation with Buster Olney of ESPN, which you can listen to below:
The Home Run Derby will take place on Monday, July 14, while the All-Star Game is the 15th.
However, before we get to those events, the Mariners have six more games to play in the first half of the season. They'll take on the New York Yankees for three games before visiting the Detroit Tigers for three.
First pitch from New York on Tuesday is set for 4:05 p.m. PT. Logan Gilbert (SEA) pitches against Will Warren (NYY).
