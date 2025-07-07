Here's Where the Seattle Mariners Are in the American League Playoff Race
After a three-game sweep of the Pittsburgh Pirates over the weekend, and a 5-2 homestand against the Kansas City Royals and Pirates, the Seattle Mariners are in a solid position through 90 games to get to the playoffs for the first time since 2022.
Here's what you need to know entering play on Monday:
American League West
The Mariners haven't won the division since 2001, and it looks like it will be tough to do this year as well, with the M's trailing the Houston Astros by seven games. The Astros have the 29th-easiest schedule remaining, per Tankathon, while the Mariners have the 17th.
The two teams will play each other in two more series, with the M's hosting Houston for three right out of the All-Star break.
Wild card race
The Mariners enter play on Monday in possession of the third and final wild card spot, but they are just one game off the first-place pace.
Team
Record
New York Yankees
49-41
86.0
Tampa Bay Rays
49-41
68.9
Seattle Mariners
48-42
72.9
Boston Red Sox
46-45
26.1
The Twins, Guardians, Rangers, Angels and Royals are all under .500, with only the Twins (19.3 percent) and Rangers (18.3 percent) having a better than 15 percent chance out of that group.
The Mariners and Red Sox split the six-game season series at 3-3, so additional tiebreakers would be needed. It should be noted that the Red Sox play in the American League East, and the remaining schedule is more difficult than Seattle (10th-hardest).
The Mariners open up a three-game series at the Yankees on Tuesday afternoon. First pitch is 4:05 p.m. PT.
