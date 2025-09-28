Shohei Ohtani Made Another Bit of History With His 55th Home Run of the Year
Shohei Ohtani seems to always be making some sort of history, and he did it again on Sunday.
During the Los Angeles Dodgers' final game of the season, Ohtani blasted his 55th home run of the year. Not only is that a career-high for the two-way slugger, it's also a Dodgers record.
He accomplished the feat in the top of the seventh inning against the Seattle Mariners when he took an 0-2 fastball from Gabe Speier and crushed it to center field. The ball came off his bat at 109.5 mph and traveled 412 feet.
The 31-year-old Ohtani had 54 home runs last season to set L.A.'s franchise record, and broke it this year. While his numbers are a bit down from his remarkable 2024 campaign, they're still incredible, and he's made 14 starts as a pitcher as well. He is a massive favorite to win his fourth MVP award and third in the last three years.
Ohtani and the Dodgers capped off the 2024 season by winning the World Series. They'll be looking to repeat this year, but it will be a much tougher road as they won't be getting a first-round bye. While they won the National League West again, they have the third-best record of the NL's division winners and will open the playoffs next week against the league's final wild-card entrant.
That won't be as easy as the path they blitzed through the 2024 postseason, but Ohtani is hitting his stride after yet another huge season.
Shohei Ohtani's Numbers in 2025
As of this article, Ohtani is slashing .282/.392/.623, with 55 home runs, 109 RBIs, and an OPS of 1.015. He also has 20 stolen bases,, 25 doubles, and nine triples.
On the mound, Ohtani made 14 starts after not pitching since late in the 2023 campaign. He was 1-1 with a 2.87 ERA, a 1.04 WHIP, and 62 strikeouts against nine walks in 47 innings. He got much better as the season went along. In September, he made three starts and posted a 0.00 ERA, while allowing only eight hits and two walks against 18 strikeouts in 14 2/3 innings.
He enters the postseason on a roll.