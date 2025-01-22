Seattle Mariners Have Seven Top-100 Prospects in Baseball, Per Baseball America
At the major-league level, the Seattle Mariners have serious questions to answer. The ownership group needs to figure out how committed they are to winning and how committed they are to spending to build a winner.
Furthermore, the M's need to fill holes at second base and third base heading into the 2025 season if they want to avoid missing the playoffs for the third straight year.
However, at the minor league level, the M's feel like they have things figured out, as the player development group has been humming for years now. The M's saw their High-A affiliate (Modesto) and their Double-A affiliate (Arkansas) win league titles in 2024, and they've cultivated one of the best group of prospects in the sport.
Baseball America released it's Top 100 prospects heading into 2025 on Wednesday and the Mariners have a whopping seven players listed in the top 100.
Infielder Colt Emerson is the highest-ranked M's prospect at No. 16 while infielder Cole Young checks in at No. 56. Outfielder Jonny Farmelo checks in at No. 70 while second baseman Michael Arroyo is at No. 77. Shortstop Felnin Celesten (89), catcher Harry Ford (95) and outfielder Laz Montes (97) round out the group in the Top 100.
It should be noted that the Mariners don't have any pitching prospects in the Top 100 despite being built by pitching at the major league level. Logan Evans is the M's most highly-regarded prospect, but he didn't crack this list.
There's been a lot of talk about the Mariners possibly trading Luis Castillo, but they don't have real depth in the minors to make that a plausibility.
