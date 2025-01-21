Seattle Mariners Reportedly Make Major Decision on Free Agent Acquisition
Earlier this month, the Seattle Mariners came to terms with free agent infielder Donovan Solano on a one-year deal. To this point, Solano represents the only major league free agent the team has signed this offseason.
The Mariners came into the offseason with needs at first base, second base and third base, so there has been significant question over where the versatile Solano will be deployed in 2025.
Now, according to Daniel Kramer of MLB.com, we appear to have that answer.
Seattle’s first -- and only -- notable acquisition this winter was signing free-agent infielder Donovan Solano to a one-year, $3.5 million contract on Jan. 13. Solano will be more in the mix at first base than any other position, but he’s capable of playing third. The Mariners do not intend to deploy him at second.
So, Solano appears like he'll form a short-side platoon at first base with Luke Raley. That means that Solano is in line for significantly less at-bats than originally thought of, though playing third will add some more to his workload.
If he were to play third base, it's unclear who would be the right-handed option at first base, but Dylan Moore, Mitch Garver and Tyler Locklear could all be potential options.
A former Silver Slugger winner, Solano is a .279 lifetime hitter. He hit eight home runs and drove in 35 last year for the San Diego Padres while hitting .286.
Solano spent the first four years with the Miami Marlins but has also spent time with New York Yankees, San Francisco Giants, Cincinnati Reds, Minnesota Twins and Padres. He's hit .280 or better in every season since 2019, which is a welcome sight for a Mariners team that has continuously struggled to make contact.
He's a .285 hitter against lefties for his career.
The Mariners report to spring training on Feb. 12.
