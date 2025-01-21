Here's All the Hall of Fame Players and Managers That Have Ties to Seattle Mariners
On Tuesday afternoon, Seattle Mariners legend Ichiro Suzuki will earn election into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown. When he does, he'll become the third player in history to have an M's logo on his plaque, joining Ken Griffey Jr. and Edgar Martinez.
Though Griffey Jr. and Martinez are the only players to go into the Hall of Fame as Mariners, did you know that eight people in total with M's ties are enshrined in Cooperstown?
Adrian Beltre (elected 2024):
Though Beltre is most remembered for his tenure with the Texas Rangers, he did spend five of his 21 years with the Mariners, playing in Seattle from 2005-2009.
Beltre signed a five-year, $64 million contract to join the Mariners and performed admirably, if not spectacularly. He hit more than 100 homers in his Mariners tenure and won a Gold Glove in both 2007 and 2008.
Edgar Martinez (elected 2019):
Martinez is one of the most beloved figures in Mariners history, having spent 18 years in Seattle as a player. He played on four different playoff teams and made seven All-Star teams. Martinez was a five-time Silver Slugger and a two-time batting champion. He's now the team's Director of Hitting.
Ken Griffey Jr. (elected 2016):
Griffey Jr. was selected No. 1 overall by the Mariners in the 1987 Major League Baseball draft and made his debut in 1989. He became one of the best players in baseball history, hitting 630 home runs. He was a 13-time All-Star, a 10-time Gold Glover and a seven-time Silver Slugger. He also won the American League MVP Award.
Randy Johnson (elected 2015):
A member of the Mariners Hall of Fame, Johnson went into Cooperstown as a member of the Arizona Diamondbacks.
Johnson spent parts of eight seasons with the Mariners, going 130-74 in that time. He won the Cy Young Award in 1995 when he went 18-2. All in all, Johnson was a five-time Cy Young winner. He was a 10-time All-Star and a 2001 World Series champion with Arizona.
Rickey Henderson (elected 2009):
One of the greatest players to ever live, Henderson had a 25-year career with the Oakland Athletics, New York Yankees, San Diego Padres, Los Angeles Angels, Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Mets, Toronto Blue Jays and Seattle Mariners. He is baseball's all-time leader in stolen bases (1,406) and runs scored (2,295).
He is a member of the 3,000 hit club (3,055) and the 200 home run club (297). Henderson was a 10-time All-Star, a three-time Silver Slugger, a two-time World Series champion, an MVP and a Gold Glove winner.
Henderson spent only 92 games with the Mariners back in the 2000 season, but he helped the M's get to the ALCS.
Goose Gossage (elected 2008):
Gossage spent 22 years in the big leagues with nine different teams. He was with the Mariners at the very end of his career, going 3-0 with a 4.18 ERA in 1994. He appeared in 36 games on the mound.
Dick Williams (elected 2008):
Williams managed six different teams in his career, including the Mariners for parts of three seasons at the end of his career (1986-1988). He went 159-192 in those three years. He won the World Series twice with the Oakland Athletics.
Gaylord Perry (elected 1991):
Another one who was with the M's at the end, Perry spent the 1982 season and part of 1983 with Seattle. He played 22 years in the big leagues, with his career starting back in 1962. He won 314 career games, earning his 300th win with the M's back in 1982. He was 13-22 with the Mariners.