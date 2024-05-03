Marlins Put WInning Streak on the Line in Oakland versus Athletics
The Miami Marlins are on a roll.
After nine failed attempts, they went big for their first series win, dramatically sweeping the Colorado Rockies with not one but two walkoff wins in the three-game set.
So it was undoubtedly a good time on the flight out west to California, but now it’s time for business: Miami’s starting a three-game series with the Oakland A’s tonight. Ryan Weathers (2-2, 4.55 ERA) takes the mound against JP Sears (1-2, 4.64 ERA) in a lefty duel in the late window.
Lineups for the Miami Marlins and Oakland A’s on Friday, May 3rd
Here's how Miami will line up for the contest:
2B Luis Arraez
LF Bryan De La Cruz
DH Josh Bell
RF Dane Myers
CF Jazz Chisholm Jr.
SS Tim Anderson
1B Emmanuel Rivera
3B Vidál Bruján
C Nick Fortes
Weathers has had a good season minus his most recent start, when Washington got to him for six runs on five hits and three walks in just four innings. Prior to that, though, he hasn’t allowed more than three runs in any outing this year. Despite starting his career on the West Coast with San Diego, he’s never faced Oakland and no member of the A’s roster has an at-bat against him.
UPDATE: With news of the pending trade of Luis Arraez to the San Diego Padres, Miami has adjusted tonight's lineup:
Here's Oakland’s lineup:
CF Esteury Ruiz
RF Tyler Nevin
2B Abraham Toro
DH Brent Rooker
1B J.D. Davis
C Shea Langeliers
LF Max Schuemann
SS Darnell Hernaiz
3B Brett Harris
JP Sears is an interesting player - he’s either great or terrible. On the season, he has three starts of zero or one run allowed and two starts of at least five runs allowed. He’s also never faced Miami as a starter, so we don’t really have a lot of prior history to go off of here. Only three Marlins even have at-bats off of him - Tim Anderson is 1-4, Christian Bethancourt is 0-2, and Josh Bell is 1-3 with a solo homer.
How to Watch the Miami Marlins and Oakland A’s on Friday, May 3rd
Today's series opener is scheduled for 9:40 PM ET and there’s a full suite of broadcast options: In-market, the Marlins broadcast is on Bally Sports Florida and the A’s are on NBCSCA. For audio, the Miami broadcast is available on Fox Sports 940AM (WINZ) and WAQI 710, while the A’s are on Bloomberg 960 AM/103.7 HD2 and KIQI 1010.