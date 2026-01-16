Marlins Signed Top Mexican Catching Prospect For Their 2026 Class

It’s been a successful week for the Miami Marlins, who have signed numerous international prospects.

The Marlins scouted four Mexican prospects, and they were signed on Thursday, but one stands out the most and has a promising future in the pros.

Will Top Prospect Flourish In Marlins Farm System?

The Marlins have signed four Mexican ballplayers during Thursday's international signing class day. There’s one player in player that the organization is very sold on. His name is Francisco Del Campo.

Del Campo is an exceptional talent at catcher. He signed for a $400,000 bonus. Francisco is 16 years old, and there are many assets to his game. He has a good arm stretch to throw out runners at second. Del Campo has good hands and instincts. For his age, he’s slowly climbing up the ranks and establishing himself as one of the rising defensive catchers coming up.

Del Campo listed at 6-foot-1, 210 pounds. Offensively, he’s shown some good bat-to-ball skills and has a nice, solid swing. There’s more room for him to work on his plate discipline and develop a steady batting stance to become a better hitter in the future.

The catcher position is challenging. Not everyone has the baseball IQ and toughness to play the position. Catchers take a lot of hits and bruises. On the other hand, the silver lining is that many catchers will go on to become managers.

To be a catcher in the big leagues, it’s required for the player to develop leadership skills and team chemistry. If Del Campo wants to make it far as a full-time catcher for the Marlins or any team, he must give it 110 percent.

Competition can be a valuable scenario in sports. The catcher position is getting better. We have Augustin Ramirez, who is making strides behind the scenes, working on his defense as he enters his second season with the team. Joe Mack is one of the best prospects and must-see prospects most likely to debut in 2026. Now, we have another rising catcher in Del Campo who is becoming the talk of the week for the Marlins.

Battling is what makes baseball exciting. We love seeing a healthy competition because it allows young players who can one day become cornerstone figures for the franchise. Francisco has a long way to go to get the call to head to the show.

In the meantime, he’s enjoying this moment of signing with the Marlins, and his life is changing for the better. He’s making his family and his country, Mexico, very proud this week.

