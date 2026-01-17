Michael Carrick’s second interim spell in charge of Manchester United begins with a derby, as Pep Guardiola’s title-chasing City visit the Theatre of Dreams.

In what is the 198th meeting between Manchester’s two grandest institutions, Guardiola will encounter his sixth different Red Devils boss since he took charge of the Cityzens in 2016.

Carrick is no novice, though, having spent three years at the helm of Championship side Middlesbrough. His job is to restore a bit of life to a fallen giant, even if he’s primed for another short stint at the helm.

Victory for the hosts will embolden their quest to claim a Champions League place, while City require three points to close the gap on Arsenal at the summit. They were excellent in the week away at Newcastle United, but their previous three league outings have frustratingly ended all-square.

Despite flagging woefully behind their neighbours throughout Guardiola’s reign, United have occasionally been able to bloody the nose of the once-perennial Premier League champions.

This head-to-head tussle is bound to offer plenty of intrigue thanks to Carrick’s arrival, and here’s how you can watch Saturday’s derby unfold.

What Time Does Man Utd vs. Man City Kick Off?

Location : Manchester, England

: Manchester, England Stadium : Old Trafford

: Old Trafford Date : Saturday, Jan. 17

: Saturday, Jan. 17 Kick-off Time : 12.30 p.m. GMT / 7.30 a.m. ET / 4.30 a.m. PT

: 12.30 p.m. GMT / 7.30 a.m. ET / 4.30 a.m. PT Referee: Anthony Taylor

Anthony Taylor VAR: Craig Pawson

How to Watch Man Utd vs. Man City on TV, Live Stream

TNT Sports has broadcast the Premier League’s Saturday lunchtime fixture all season, but the upcoming Manchester derby, which kicks off at 12.30 GMT, will instead be streamed by Sky Sports in the United Kingdom.

The game will be shown on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, as well as Sky GO and NOW TV.

In the United States, USA Network is the sole broadcaster providing its coverage in English. UNIVERSO and Telemundo are offering Spanish-speaking broadcasts.

DAZN and fuboTV are the two streaming options in Canada, while fans in Mexico can tune in via Tubi and FOX One.

Country TV channel/live stream United Kingdom Sky Go UK, NOW, SKY GO Extra, Sky Ultra HD, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League United States USA Network, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, UNIVERSO, UNIVERSO NOW Canada DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada, Fubo Sports Network Canada Mexico Tubi Mexico, FOX One

What’s Next for Man Utd and Man City?

It’s a slow start to Carrick’s reign, but a difficult one. Man Utd have no midweek fixture to contend with, so the interim boss will have a full week on the training field to prepare his team for a trip to Arsenal next Sunday.

Man City will be hoping for a favour from their neighbours in north London, and they’ll be expected to stroll to victory when they face Wolverhampton Wanderers at home in their next Premier League outing. Before that, though, City fly to the Arctic Circle for their penultimate outing of the Champions League league phase against Bodø/Glimt on Tuesday evening.

