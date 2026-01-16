MLB Top 100 Right Now Includes First Marlins Player Since 2024 Rankings

The Miami Marlins' 2025 season was one of the most underrated in the National League. While they didn't make the playoffs, finishing with 75 wins, the Marlins have the pieces to be an exciting team to watch and compete in 2026.

One of their young stars came into his own last season, leading Miami to exciting victories and even making the All-Star team. That player is Kyle Stowers. Stowers' breakout campaign saw him hit 25 home runs, drive in 73 RBIs, and hit .288 at the plate with an OPS of .912 in 117 games played.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

Stowers saw his mid-season success rewarded with his first All-Star nod, but with the season said and done, MLB Network rewarded Miami's young slugger with an honor that hasn't happened to a Marlins player since Luis Arráez in 2024.

Kyle Stower Cracks Top 100 Players Right Now for 2026

Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

MLB Network revealed Stowers to be the 68th-best player in Major League Baseball going into the 2026 campaign, ranking higher than the likes of Josh Naylor of the Seattle Mariners, Christian Yelich of the Milwaukee Brewers, and recently signed Ranger Suarez, now with the Boston Red Sox.

Stowers is slowly becoming the player that the Miami organization hoped he would be when originally traded to acquire him from the Baltimore Orioles back in 2024. His 3.6 WAR shows that he is a valuable player with the bat in his hands, not to mention he's not too shabby of an outfielder as well.

In 107 games playing in the field, Stowers held a fielding percentage of .996. This ranking is a big step for the Marlins as they begin to find their identity for the first time since making the playoffs back in 2023. As for 2026, their goal is obviously to return to the dance of dances: October baseball.

David Richard-Imagn Images

Stowers will be the spark plug in that lineup for the Marlins to be successful. Going into his third season in Miami, the 2025 All-Star will need to showcase the same production he had last season. Leading the team in batting average and home runs, whether he likes it or not, Stowers is the leader of the franchise.

The Top 100 ranking proves that.

The outfield for the Marlins projects Stowers to play alongside newly acquired Owen Caissie from the Chicago Cubs and Jakob Marsee, who looks to be a promising young center fielder. This might be Stowers' sixth year in the MLB, but he has the chance to be a franchise player for the Marlins for years to come.

More Marlins News