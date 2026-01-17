Four Former Marlins Named Mount Rushmore of Free Agent Signings

The Miami Marlins have been having a busy offseason with signings and notable roster moves. They've spent a chunk of change, but there are still some gaps that need to be filled.

Their 2025 campaign didn't have a desirable outcome, as they were eliminated from playoff contention, but overall, their season wasn't an eyesore like other franchises had experienced. They entered the offseason with intentions of bolstering their roster ahead of their 2026 run, and their momentum is paying off.

Free agency is a chance for players and teams to make waves in an attempt to gain more opportunities in the Major Leagues and acquire new talent. With that, there have been some truly impressive free agent signings over the years, particularly for the Marlins.

According to Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report, there are four former Miami free agents who top this list, and ultimately make up the Marlins' Mount Rushmore.

Kevin Brown

Lou Capozzola-Imagn Images

Back when Miami was named the Florida Marlins, right-hander Kevin Brown found himself as a starter on their roster for a short time. Brown's MLB debut came in 1986 with the Texas Rangers, but after eight years, he signed with the Marlins as a free agent on Dec. 22, 1995.

During his two years in Florida, he recorded a 2.30 ERA and a 1.063 WHIP through 65 starts. In 1997, his last year with the franchise, he helped guide the ball club to the World Series, where they clinched their first title. As a result of his performance with the Marlins over the two years, he was named NL All-Star twice (1996, 1997) and NL Pitcher of the Month (1997).

Ivan Rodríguez

Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Catcher Ivan Rodríguez played in the Major Leagues for 21 years, but only one of those seasons was spent with Miami. Most of his career was with the Texas Rangers, but he was one of many who played around the map.

On Jan. 28, 2003, he officially ended his longtime journey with the Rangers and signed as a free agent with the Marlins. That year, he slashed .297/.369/.474 and recorded 16 home runs with 85 RBIs across 144 games. Rodríguez played a large role in bringing the ball club back to the World Series in 2003 when they secured their second title. As a result of his illustrious career, he was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2017.

Moises Alou

Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

Outfielder Moises Alou was another one-year icon for Miami. Playing for the franchise in 1997, he served as a key contributor to the Marlins' 1997 World Series victory, in which he smacked a stunning three-run homer. Throughout the campaign, he amassed 23 homers and 115 RBIs through 150 games, while slashing .292/.373/.493 with a .866 OPS.

Alou's time in Florida was short, but it was incredibly impactful. His power at the plate and his ability to navigate the outfield were major assets to the franchise.

Al Leiter

Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Starter Al Leiter spent three years with the Marlins, but they were not consecutive. His first two years came in 1996 and 1997, when he signed with them as a free agent on Dec. 14, 1995, but in 1998, the ball club shipped him out to the New York Mets. Then, after several years had passed, he signed back with Miami on Dec. 8, 2004, for one more year.

During his three years, he registered a 4.07 ERA and a 1.442 WHIP through 76 starts. Of course, he was a part of their 1997 World Series victory, despite it not being his strongest year in terms of stats.

