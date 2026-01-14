New Marlins Prospect Breaks Silence On Trade Details In Podcast Episode

The Miami Marlins newcomer, Owen Caissie, joined the Marlins Hot Stove Show to share his thoughts on the whole trade process that landed him in Miami.

Owen seems to be a young player who knows how to handle difficult situations, as evidenced by his articulation during the interview.

How Did Caissie Handle The Trade Process?

Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images

The 23-year-old outfielder took the time to discuss the behind-the-scenes of the trade and his appreciation for the opportunities that got him where he is today.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

“I was pretty chill about it,” Caissie said. “At first, it was kinda like ‘what do I think about this? Would it be good for me? Would it be good for my career? It took a couple of days to settle in. At the point of the phone call, I said, "Man, I just got traded." I can’t do anything about it. I had no control. So that’s why I was like peace with it.”

Caissie said he was fishing when he got the phone call that he had been traded. The Marlins are known for the “fish,” so this could be a sign that he was meant to play for the organization. He was a little surprised, but not too much that he got traded. So it was a mixed emotion. He knew he was on the trade talks/trade boards.

Caissie has been through the trade process before. Therefore, he has mastered the psychological aspect of receiving news, whether it goes the way he wants or not. Getting traded often can take a toll on a player. Caissie seems like he’s ready for the challenge, and he understands the business of baseball.

“I’ve been there, done that,” Caissie said. “The first trade was different because I think it was seven months after I got drafted. I was kinda freaking out a little bit. It was Covid—weird times.”

He questioned himself throughout the Padres-Cubs trade involving Yu Darvish, asking what he did wrong, but he knows that everything happened for a reason. Owen said that he can be emotionless at times.

“It definitely helped me a lot with my nerves and anxiety,” Caissie said. “At the end of the day, I’m extremely grateful to be traded, to be wanted, and that’s a good thing.”

The 2026 season is his chance to prove that he’s worthy to stay with one team for years to come. A true competitor is going to want to prove to every team that didn’t want him that they made a mistake. He’s a top prospect in baseball. The Marlins are expecting a lot from sensational talent.

More Marlins News