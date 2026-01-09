Marlins Show Signs of Regression in Latest Midwinter Power Rankings
The Miami Marlins are just over one month away from spring training, and with that, rankings are starting to fall into place.
Earlier today, ESPN released its latest MLB midwinter power rankings, and while some ball clubs remained in their previous spots, others saw some movement. Among those finding a new home were the Marlins, who appear to be heading downward with the end of the offseason starting to close in.
ESPN called upon six MLB insiders to assess where each franchise sits at this time, based on offseason performance and where each team appears to be heading into their upcoming campaign. Based on where Miami stands, it doesn't come as a major surprise that they've fallen.
Marlins Fall in Power Rankings
One of the primary concerns involving Miami right now is the lack of depth in its rotation now that 27-year-old right-hander Edward Cabrera has found a new home with the Chicago Cubs. As described by Buster Olney in the power rankings, this leaves the Marlins with a "thin" rotation with "a lot riding on former Cy Young Award winner Sandy Alcantara pitching at the level he regained in the second half of the 2025 season."
As a result, ESPN recently placed Miami at No. 25 in the power rankings, a minor drop from their previous placement. Toward the end of their campaign, the Marlins landed at No. 22, but once the way-too-early rankings dropped in November, they climbed one spot to No. 21. Unfortunately, things did not play out in Miami's favor this time around.
Depending on how the remainder of the offseason unfolds, and certainly how the Marlins navigate spring training, they could very well return to the previous spot at Nos. 21 or 22, or perhaps they could climb even higher.
Miami was one of many inconsistent ball clubs in 2025, ultimately finishing their season 79-83 overall. The franchise has slowly been piecing the roster together and plugging any noticeable gaps, but now is not the time to relax if they want a shot at improving their positioning this year.
Of course, rankings in any regard aren't the end-all all be-all for any team, but they do generally carry some truth to them. With the Marlins teetering in the Major Leagues, they must gain stability and consistency in their rotation in order to see success, which leads many to believe that there might be more movement on the horizon.
