Former Top Prospect’s Position Change Sparks Trade Rumors For Mets' All-Star
This former batting champion and two-time All-Star has struggled this season after a rough 2023 campaign.
New York Mets second baseman Jeff McNeil is currently hitting .226 with a .293 on-base percentage, a .609 OPS, three home runs and 14 RBIs in 212 at-bats on the year.
And McNeil’s sub-par performance is causing Mets fans to wonder whether a replacement at second base is necessary if New York is going to catch fire this summer.
Well, that replacement may have arrived — in the form of Brett Baty.
SNY reported on Thursday that Brett Baty is playing second base for the first time in his professional career on Thursday for the Triple-A Syracuse Mets.
Baty, who has spent his entire professional career playing third base, began the 2024 regular season with New York. But he was optioned to Triple-A Syracuse on May 31 after batting .229 with a .633 OPS and four home runs in 153 at-bats for the Mets.
“It was not an easy decision,” Mets manager Carlos Mendoza told the New York Post on May 31, regarding the choice of optioning Baty to Triple-A. “But it’s time for [Baty] to go down there and continue to get playing time, continue to get reps, continue to develop and then he will be back here. We told him that.”
Baty was recalled to New York on June 8 for their series in London against the Philadelphia Phillies, then was sent back to Syracuse on June 10.
News of Baty’s sudden position change could add more fuel to the rumors that McNeil might be traded out of New York in the coming weeks. And even if a trade doesn’t occur, the Mets surely want to see whether Baty can handle himself at the new position in hopes that he can eventually take over for McNeil. Top prospect middle infielder Luisangel Acuna is also a minor leaguer, who Mets people are excited about, but he likely needs more seasoning in Triple-A before he is given a shot to play second base in the majors.
Mets fans were hoping for a bounce-back season from McNeil in 2024. After his career-best campaign in 2022, where he hit .326, McNeil’s batting average regressed to .270 in 2023. This was the second-worst batting average McNeil has had in a season, as he hit .251 in 2021, which led to trade rumors after that campaign, as Pat Ragazzo of Sports Illustrated reported.
Baty may not be the ideal replacement for McNeil. But giving the 24-year-old former top prospect an opportunity at a new position might be the key to jump-starting his offensive production.