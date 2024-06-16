New York Mets Trade Pitch Lands Seattle Mariners Top 10 Prospect for Pete Alonso
The New York Mets are scorching hot, winning eight of their last 10 games. Still 14.5 back in the National League East, the chances of winning the division are slim to none.
Despite the frustration and poor play for much of the season, they only sit two games back from a Wild Card spot.
If the Mets had continued to lose games like they were just a few weeks ago, selling seemed like the ideal situation. With about a month left before the MLB trade deadline, this could change things.
While they certainly aren't World Series contenders as currently constructed, crazier things have happened. Baseball is tougher than any sport when it comes to winning in the postseason, and previous playoffs indicate that anything can happen.
However, the elephant in the room is still on what they plan to do with slugger Pete Alonso. The right-handed hitter hits free agency at the end of the year and is expected to sign a contract that could exceed $200 million.
If Steve Cohen and the front office don't have any plans on paying him, keeping him for the remainder of the season doesn't make much sense. If they're willing to give him what he's looking for, trading him doesn't make much sense.
No matter what situation they're in as a team, their plan shouldn't change.
In the scenario where they do move him, many teams around the league will be interested.
A proposed trade from Matt Johnson of Sportsnaut has Alonso getting dealt to the Seattle Mariners for Jonatan Clase.
"The New York Mets are fully committed to selling at the MLB trade deadline and the reported Pete Alonso contract demands mean an extension likely won’t even be pursued. Alonso’s status as a half-season rental will likely drive down his trade value considerably, putting him in a more affordable range for the Seattle Mariners."
The 22-year-old Clase is viewed as a top-10 prospect in the Mariners organization. He made his MLB debut in 2024, appearing in 15 games. The switch-hitting outfielder has struggled, slashing .176/.200/.206 with 13 strikeouts in 34 at-bats.
Only 34 at-bats into his big league career, it's impossible to make a judgment on him as a player at this level.
If New York had moved him a year ago, the return would've been much better than it'll likely be, another factor they have to think about. Instead, they find themselves in one of the toughest positions in the league.