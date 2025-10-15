AL contender predicted to poach Pete Alonso from Mets in free agency
The New York Mets are a team that many people are going to be keeping a close eye on this winter. One of the biggest disappointments in baseball this past season, there will be some major changes to their roster.
One of the biggest could come to their lineup. First baseman Pete Alonso is going to be hitting free agency for the second consecutive winter; last year, he agreed to a two-year, $54 million deal that paid him a $10 million signing bonus and $20 million in 2025.
The second year of the contract, worth $24 million, is a player option. He has already let it be known he will decline that and hit the open market in search of the lucrative long-term deal that eluded him last year.
Could Alonso find that kind of deal from a different franchise? It is hard to imagine the Mets’ franchise leader in home runs playing elsewhere, but that possibility does exist.
Red Sox predicted to sign Pete Alonso
One team to keep an eye on is the Boston Red Sox. J.D. Martinez, who played for both franchises in his MLB career, has been suggested as someone who could push his former teammate to Beantown.
Zach Buckley of Bleacher Report also believes the Red Sox are going to be successful in their pursuit of Alonso. In a recent piece, he shared predictions of how some of the biggest rumors currently in baseball would play out.
He predicted that Boston would land the five-time All-Star, with the two sides agreeing to a five-year, $115 million contract.
It is easy to see how Alonso would fit with the Red Sox. They have a need at first base, which was plugged later in the season by Nathaniel Lowe, following his release from the Washington Nationals.
The powerful righty could eventually slide into the designated hitter spot now that Rafael Devers is with the San Francisco Giants. Boston never quite replaced his run production in the middle of the order, but Alonso would be a great replacement.
However, that five-year deal falls short of what he is reportedly seeking. Supposedly, Alonso wants a seven-year deal.
Pete Alonso picked perfect time for career year
Turning 31 years old in December, it is hard to envision teams going to that length to bring Alonso aboard, given the already limited impact he makes as a baserunner and defender. A $23 million AAV is likely less than what he will be seeking as well, but sacrificing a little bit of money for long-term security is something he would strongly consider.
Coming off a monster campaign with New York, Alonso should be able to secure a multi-year deal that he has been seeking. He put together arguably the best season at the plate in his career with a .272/.347/.524 slash line, along with an NL-leading 41 doubles, 38 home runs, 126 RBI and a 144 OPS+. The slugger also played in all 162 games for a second consecutive year, showcasing a rare level of durability.
This was the perfect time for him to prove he still has plenty left in the tank after a somewhat underwhelming 2024 campaign.