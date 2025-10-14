Ex-Mets slugger could convince Pete Alonso to join Red Sox in free agency
Longtime New York Mets slugger Pete Alonso is going to opt out of the final season of the two-year, $54 million deal he signed with New York last offseason and become an unrestricted free agent.
This has been a foregone conclusion for months now, given that Alonso steadily put together the best season of his MLB career during 2025. Therefore, all indications are that he'll be able to get the long-term deal (potentially of up to seven years) that he was seeking when he hit free agency last winter.
It's unclear whether the Mets' front office will be willing to give Alonso what he desires or if they'll decide to let him walk. What's for sure is that the Polar Bear will have plenty of suitors, given that he's asserted himself as one of baseball's premier power hitters ever since making his MLB debut in 2019.
One team that would seem to make sense as a potential Alonso free agency destination is the Boston Red Sox. For one, Alonso already has a connection to Boston, as it's the hometown of his wife, Haley, with whom he just had his first child.
Why J.D. Martinez Might Convince Pete Alonso to Sign With Red Sox
Alonso's wife might not be the only person who tries to persuade Alonso to take his talents to Boston this offseason. In an October 14 article, Tim Healey of The Boston Globe suggested that Alonso's former New York Mets teammate, J.D. Martinez (who played for Boston from 2018-2022 and won a World Series there), could also convince Alonso to sign with the Red Sox.
The reason Martinez might do this is because Boston signed him in that 2017-18 MLB offseason to atone for David Ortiz's retirement, as the Red Sox needed a power-hitting DH to replace Ortiz in the lineup.
Boston is now in a similar situation after the team traded Rafael Devers (who was notoriously reluctant to DH for them) during the 2025 season. Therefore, Healey suggested Martinez might tell Alonso to follow the same path he took in heading to Boston and focusing solely on hitting as a DH rather than also playing first base.
It's also worth noting that Alonso has a great (albeit limited) track record of success at Fenway Park, as he has produced three home runs and an .893 OPS in 20 games played there in his career.
Would J.D. Martinez (who was Alonso's Mets teammate in 2024) really tell the Polar Bear to leave Citi Field for Fenway? Perhaps only time will tell.