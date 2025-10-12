What Pete Alonso is looking for in free agency
With Pete Alonso being the center of attention for the New York Mets this offseason, we are getting our first taste of what the slugger wants in a new contract.
In an October 11 article for the New York Post, Mike Puma reported that Alonso is seeking at least a seven-year contract; such a deal would take him to his age-37 season. The slugger had already announced his intent to opt out of the two-year, $54 million deal he signed with New York last offseason.
Alonso is coming off an excellent 2025 season, batting .272/.347/.524 with 38 home runs, 126 RBI (second in all of baseball) and an OPS of .871. The Polar Bear also played in every regular-season game for the second straight year, and made franchise history by surpassing Darryl Strawberry as the Mets' all-time home run leader on August 12 by slugging his 253rd career long ball.
The Polar Bear now has 264 career home runs in just seven years in the major leagues, with nobody on the Mets expected to surpass him anytime soon.
This year was a stark contrast from what Alonso produced at the plate during the 2024 season. He slashed just .240/.329/.459 with 34 home runs, 88 RBI and a career-worst .788 OPS. These were the lowest numbers Alonso produced on offense in a full 162-game season.
Alonso's disappointing season last year led to him and the Mets being at a standstill last winter during contract negotiations. It wouldn't be until February 12 when the two sides ultimately agreed to that aforementioned two-year, $54 million contract with an opt-out after the first year.
Despite Alonso's announcement about his expected opt-out after New York's final game of the season on September 29, the homegrown star still expressed his love for the Mets as well as the players and coaches around him.
"Playing for this organization, this city - they've continued to believe in me. I love playing here," Alonso said. "There's some great guys in this clubhouse, some great people on the staff. Every single day, it's been a pleasure coming to work and putting on the orange and blue.
"I've really appreciated it and have been nothing but full of gratitude every single day. Nothing is guaranteed, but we'll see what happens - I've loved being a Met. Hopefully, they've appreciated me the same."
After stringing together a bounce-back season, Alonso seems poised to get a much bigger payday this winter after settling for a short-term deal. He is also expected to have more teams interested after not gaining much traction from across the league last offseason.
For now, at least, a seven-year deal is reportedly what the power-hitting first baseman is looking for, as another winter of uncertainty between Pete Alonso and the Mets will ensue.